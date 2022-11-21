Russell Crowe’s shocking revelations about upcoming movie Poker Face

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has recently revealed that his new movie Poker Face was an “unshootable” before he took over the project.



In a latest interview with The Courier Mail, the Australian actor shared that he only agreed to direct and act in the movie under one condition and that was to do whatever he wanted.

“It tested my patience like you wouldn't believe but art is never made in a perfect environment,” said the 58-year-old.

The American Gangster actor continued, “If you're sitting around waiting for a perfect environment to make your art in, you're just going to be sitting by yourself for a long, long time.”

Russell also disclosed that before making his decision, he made it sure that the movie was an “Australian story”.

“I just sort of explained to the production like, ‘You're asking so much that's going to be such a waste of money’,” remarked the Robin Hood actor.

He told outlet, “You're going to waste money trying to pretend this is somewhere else,' so I was like, ‘I'm not interested in doing any of that. If we're going to make this film, we're going to make it in Australia’.”

Meanwhile, the new movie, which stars Liam Hemsworth along with other Australian actors, is slated to release on November 22 on streaming service Stan.