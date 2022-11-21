Meghan Markle speaks more than her guests on Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle dedicated her podcast Archetypes for unconventional topics but the Duchess hardly let her guest speaks, revealed an analysis.

However, a recent analysis found that the Duchess consumes the most air time in the podcast despite promising “intimate and candid conversations” with her guest.

According to The Sun, the mother-of-two spoke almost twice as long as Serena Williams in the first episode of her podcast show.

Meghan spoke for 30 minutes and six seconds compared to the tennis icon who spoke only for 17 minutes and 12 seconds.

Moreover, Lady Sophie Trudeau also spoke for just two minutes and nine seconds while the Duchess clocked up 26 minutes.

The outlet also noted that in an episode of the podcast, Meghan also consumed most of the time – 24 minutes and 16 seconds.

Not only this, Meghan mentioned Prince Harry 11 times despite her decision to “subvert the labels that try and hold women back”.