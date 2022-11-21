P!nk serenades AMAs with ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ for Olivia Newton-John tribute: Watch

P!nk honoured the late singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John in a touching tribute during the 2022 American Music Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.



Wearing a beige-hued with a hint of rose-gold, sparkly feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, the singer paid tribute to the late icon as she effortlessly glided through all the high notes in the song.

This performance was different than the one Pink performed as she kicked off the show. P!nk brought in her high-energy performance as she roller-skated on the stage performing her new single Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Ahead of her performance the So What crooner told Entertainment Tonight, “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.”

P!nk previously honoured Newton-John after her death, sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram and writing, “I met her maybe three times — and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”

According to Billboard, Newton-John passed away in August at the age of 73, leaving behind a pop legacy that included five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart. The song, Hopelessly Devoted to You, was originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy. It peaked at No. 3 and was one of four top 10 smashes from 1978’s Grease, also earning an Oscar nomination for best original song.