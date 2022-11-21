Allu Arjun shares adorable clip of daughter Arha on her birthday

On the occasion of Allu Arjun daughter's birthday, he shared a cute video of her as she turns 6 today.

Turning to Instagram today, the Pushpa actor dropped a clip featuring the father-daughter duo having a cute conversation.

In the video, it had written, "Happy Birthday to my cutest baby ALLU ARHA #alluarha."

For those unversed, the little one will soon be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu talked about his daughter's Tollywood debut.

"I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," he said.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will once again be seen as Pushpa Raj in the much-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

A source close to the development revealed, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."