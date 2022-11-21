'Shalom': Kanye West welcomes Twitter unban

Twitter reinstated Kanye West's account, while the rapper tweeted "shalom," with a smiling emoji to the world.

Per Skynews, the word is often translated as "peace" but is also used as a greeting or farewell.

A few hours before, Ye tweeted, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

New Twitter chief Elon Musk replied, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love".



The 45-year-old Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October after Ye posted he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".

The rapper's Twitter account was seemingly restored before the Twitter sale was sealed, Musk said at the time.

Previously, West said he was going to take a "verbal fast" for a month and avoid alcohol, adult films, and sex.

Kanye West's last post before Sunday was on 4 November.