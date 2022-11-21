'Shalom': Kanye West welcomes Twitter unban 

Twitter reinstated Kanye West's account, while the rapper tweeted "shalom," with a smiling emoji to the world.
Per Skynews, the word is often translated as "peace" but is also used as a greeting or farewell.
A few hours before, Ye tweeted, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."
New Twitter chief Elon Musk replied, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love".
The 45-year-old Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October after Ye posted he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".
The rapper's Twitter account was seemingly restored before the Twitter sale was sealed, Musk said at the time.
Previously, West said he was going to take a "verbal fast" for a month and avoid alcohol, adult films, and sex.
Kanye West's last post before Sunday was on 4 November.
A poll found out that 63 per cent of people believe that King Charles III will bring stability to the UK
Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family
Adele has been making waves as she returns with her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency on Friday
Alis is currently on her maternity break
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, after they got a engaged for a...
Meghan Markle had allegedly warned Chelsy Davy, "stay away from my husband"