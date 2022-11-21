Jennifer Lopez dubs Ben Affleck as person who makes her the happiest: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cosied up for an adorable video.

The singer and actress, 53, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of her and her husband holding each other close, with a frequently used TikTok audio clip to soundtrack it.

In the video clip, Lopez can be seen snuggled about to Affleck. The JLo Beauty owner wore a pristine white sweatshirt, whereas Affleck donned a grey sweater with a big smile as he chewed on a piece of gum.

"Guys I did it," the voice in the clip, soundtracked by Pink's Try, says. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."

In an interview with People Magazine in February 2022, the Marry Me actress opened up about her connection with now-husband Affleck nearly two decades later.



“We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

The couple began dating in 2002 and got engaged that year. They postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially split in January 2004. The pair then rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot this year.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.