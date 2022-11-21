 
Monday November 21, 2022
Entertainment

American Music Awards 2022: Here’s the Complete Winners List!

The ceremony for the American Music Awards was held on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.

By Web Desk
November 21, 2022
The ceremony for the American Music Awards was held on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.

The annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded line-up of famous faces from the music world and beyond. The host, Wayne Brady, kicked off the show as Pink roller skated on to the stage performing her new single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Brady highlighted 2022 Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie, saying that if he bumps into Richie as a fan and passes out, Richie should just sign his chest and walk away, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The show allso featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.

Here is the full list of the AMA winners:

Artist of the Year

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)
  • The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

  • Dove Cameron (WINNER)
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ (WINNER)
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’

Favourite Touring Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay (WINNER)
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • The Rolling Stones

Favourite Music Video

  • Adele ‘Easy On Me’
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’
  • Harry Styles ‘As It Was’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
  • Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)

Favourite Male Pop Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles (WINNER)
  • The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)
  • Favourite Pop Duo or Group
  • BTS (WINNER)
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

Favourite Pop Album

  • Adele ‘30’
  • Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
  • Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’
  • Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’
  • Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)
  • The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’

Favourite Pop Song

  • Adele ‘Easy On Me’
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)
  • Lizzo ‘About Damn Time’
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’

Favourite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
  • Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favourite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay (WINNER)
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

  • Carrie Underwood ‘Denim & Rhinestones’
  • Luke Combs ‘Growin’ Up’
  • Cody Johnson ‘Human: The Double Album’
  • Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)
  • Walker Hayes ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

Favourite Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton ‘You Should Probably Leave’
  • Cody Johnson ‘’Til You Can’t’
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan ‘Buy Dirt’
  • Morgan Wallen ‘Wasted on You’ (WINNER)

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

  • Future I NEVER LIKED YOU
  • Gunna DS4EVER
  • Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER)
  • Lil Durk 7220
  • Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’ (WINNER)
  • Jack Harlow ‘First Class’
  • Kodak Black ‘Super Gremlin’
  • Latto ‘Big Energy’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

  • Chris Brown (WINNER)
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

  • Beyoncé (WINNER)
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker

Favourite R&B Album

  • Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ (WINNER)
  • Drake ‘Honestly, Nevermind’
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’
  • Summer Walker ‘Still Over It’
  • The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’

Favourite R&B Song

  • Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’
  • Muni Long ‘Hrs And Hrs’
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘Smokin Out The Window’
  • SZA ‘I Hate U’
  • Wizkid ft. Tems ‘Essence’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny (WINNER)
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

  • Anitta (WINNER)
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

Favourite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)
  • Farruko La 167
  • J Balvin JOSE
  • Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa
  • ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI

Favourite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’
  • Becky G x KAROL G ‘MAMIII’
  • KAROL G ‘PROVENZA’
  • Rauw Alejandro ‘Todo de Ti’
  • Sebastián Yatra ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (WINNER)

Favourite Rock Artist

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

Favourite Rock Song

  • Foo Fighters ‘Love Dies Young’
  • Imagine Dragons x JID ‘Enemy’
  • Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’
  • Måneskin ‘Beggin’’ (WINNER)
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Black Summer’

Favourite Rock Album

  • Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’
  • Ghost ‘Impera’ (WINNER)
  • Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury – Act 1’
  • Machine Gun Kelly ‘mainstream sellout’
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Unlimited Love’

Favourite Inspirational Artist

  • Anne Wilson
  • for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

Favourite Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann (WINNER)

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello (WINNER)
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

Favourite Soundtrack

  • Elvis (WINNER)
  • Encanto
  • Sing 2
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid (WINNER)

Favourite K-POP Artist (New)

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE