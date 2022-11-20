Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit end marriage after 12 years

Rafe Spall and his wife have parted ways, ending a marriage that spanned over 12 years.
Actor Rafe, 39, who is the son of screen star Timothy Spall, married former Hollyoaks cast member Elize du Toit in 2010 but the couple separated last year after growing apart, according to The Sun.
In pictures obtained by the publication, Rafe and Esther - who has played Rafe's wife in Apple TV comedy Trying since 2020 - were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out in London's Notting Hill this week.
An onlooker said: 'They looked very happy and comfortable in each other's company. Both were laughing and smiling as they walked to the pub for a drink.
'They were holding hands and seemed to be very close. They gave the impression of being a couple who have been together for some time.'
In July this year, Rafe told Filmhounds of his relationship with Esther: 'I get to hang out with Esther all day. We really get on. She's my favourite person I've ever done acting with.'
