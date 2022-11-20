Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be honoured for their courage to expose royal 'racism’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are all set to receive prestigious human rights award for their "courage" to stand up to racism within the royal institution.

Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, told The Telegraph: "They { Harry and Meghan] went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

Kennedy lauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her own words as she added: "Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

Some royal fans and experts think that he remarks give the impression as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being awarded to attack the royal family. Few other believe Lilibet and Archie's parents would never feel proud to be honoured for damaging the monarchy.

However, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to receive an award next month at the Ripple of Hope gala, which honours people for their humanitarian efforts. The previous winners have included US President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Democratic Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.