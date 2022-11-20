Jungkook leaves fans awestruck as he performs Dreamers at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Jungkook steals the show at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Jungkook from BTS performed at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony and he takes away the audience in a heartbeat.





Dressed in black from head to toe, he made the crowd sing, dance and scream with him. As soon as the opening ceremony was live, Twitter erupted into praises for the much loved artist. Alongside Jungkook, Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi also performed.

Right after the performance, hashtags #Jungkook and #JungkookinQatar went viral. The song was officially launched before the ceremony and as Jungkook put up his electric show on the stage, the crowd went insane.

BTS is a globally loved singing group. It has won hearts all over the world through making meaningful music and bringing a splash of human emotions into their art. They are adored due to their quirky fashion sense as well as their raw and sincere music talent.