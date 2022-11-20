Sajal Aly, Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor's heartwarming interaction at Filmfare awards

Pakistani and Indian celebrities gathered on Saturday night for the achiever's award ceremony in Dubai. The event was held on November 19.

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is making rounds on the internet, a viral moment from the night, featuring Sajal Ay and Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor has caught attention.



In the video that is making rounds online, the actresses are spotted embracing each other.

The video was also re-posted by Sajal on her Instagram, as she dropped a heart in the caption.

For those unversed, the Alif star famously worked with late Sridevi in MOM. Sajal has also often discussed about her bon with Janhvi Kapoor on various international platforms.

This award ceremony was held in Dubai, giving out a special nod to Indo-Pak and Middle-Eastern achievers from 2022.

Pakistani celebrities Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Fahad Mustafa also attended the ceremony.