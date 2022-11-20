Preity Zinta takes a trip down memory lane as Soldier completes 24 years

Preity Zinta expresses gratitude to Soldier's team as film completes its 24 years

Preity Zinta, brushes off the dust from the book of her memories and takes a trip to past. Taking to her Instagram account, she reminisced the memories she made during Soldier and thanks multiple people, including Bobby Deol and choreographer Saroj Khan.

She also revealed that her producer Ramesh Taurani allowed her to take a break to attempt her psychology exams. She wrote, ‘Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name.’





Expressing her gratitude, she further wrote, ‘Thank you Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity and for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you and for bringing me into the movies and thank you to the entire cast and crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand and Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a heroine.’

Under her post, many people from 90’s called her ‘first crush’. Many even asked her to make a comeback in movies.

Preity has given some of the best films of B-town during her career. Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of her iconic movies alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently settled with her family in Los Angeles.