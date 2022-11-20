Prince Harry 'devastated' he could not spend 'more time' with dying Queen

Prince Harry is in pain over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claims expert.

Royal author Andrew Morton says the Duke of Sussex would be in pain since he could not have spent enough time

Speaking to Us Weekly, Mr Morton said: "I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen.

"He probably regretted the fact he didn't spend some of the time in the UK.

"He'll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation.

"I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn't able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles.

"It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen.

"She always had a soft spot for him. He could always jump the line to get for an audience with her," he concluded.