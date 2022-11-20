Prince Harry 'devastated' he could not spend 'more time' with dying Queen

Prince Harry is in pain over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claims expert.
Royal author Andrew Morton says the Duke of Sussex would be in pain since he could not have spent enough time
Speaking to Us Weekly, Mr Morton said: "I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen.
"He probably regretted the fact he didn't spend some of the time in the UK.
"He'll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation.
"I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn't able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles.
"It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen.
"She always had a soft spot for him. He could always jump the line to get for an audience with her," he concluded.
Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during the monarch’s...
Meghan Markle could use publicity to enter US politics, predicts expert
Experts reveal whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are thinking of returning back to the Firm
Princess Charlene, on Saturday, November 19, marked Monaco’s National Day with a special post
Shaquille O’Neal aimed at Kanye West during the recent episode of his podcast
Reynolds and Lively share three daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, and are expecting a fourth one on the way.