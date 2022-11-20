When Prince Harry gave ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy a ‘biggest hug’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had allegedly hugged his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy just after his wife Meghan Markle flew back to Canada back in March 2020.



Harry had reportedly visited Westminster Abbey with Meghan for a Commonwealth Day without their son Archie in early 2020.

Later, the Duchess returned to Canada to reunite with Archie, while Harry stayed in UK for a few more days.

Prince Harry’s pals organized a party in honour of the Duke before he returned to Canada.

The party was also attended by Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy.

Prince Harry was surprised to see Chelsy at the party and he allegedly gave her the biggest hug.

The Express UK, quoting the New Idea magazine had reported on March 26, 2020, "Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.

“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.

"He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection."

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on and off between 2004 and 2011.