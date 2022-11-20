When Prince Harry gave ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy a ‘biggest hug’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had allegedly hugged his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy just after his wife Meghan Markle flew back to Canada back in March 2020.
Harry had reportedly visited Westminster Abbey with Meghan for a Commonwealth Day without their son Archie in early 2020.
Later, the Duchess returned to Canada to reunite with Archie, while Harry stayed in UK for a few more days.
Prince Harry’s pals organized a party in honour of the Duke before he returned to Canada.
The party was also attended by Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy.
Prince Harry was surprised to see Chelsy at the party and he allegedly gave her the biggest hug.
The Express UK, quoting the New Idea magazine had reported on March 26, 2020, "Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.
“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.
"He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection."
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on and off between 2004 and 2011.
The newly-single star joins glam Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett at the 13th annual Governors Awards
King Charles left in a ‘nervous breakdown’ during the course of his marriage to Princess Diana
King Charles may be planning a very different holiday season for the royal family this year
Matthew Modine said that he wanted to do everything he could to make 'sure was safe'
King Charles III's aide reportedly received a £60,000 pay-off when he stepped down from his charity
Prince Andrew is once in hot waters and being slammed over his ties to the Bahrain royal family