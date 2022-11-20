'You can't put half effort': Pierce Brosnan's son not sure following dad's footsteps

Paris Brosnan, son of Gloden Globes-nominated Pierce Brosnan, opened up that he is still not decided if to follow in the footsteps of his father.

According to PEOPLE, the 21-year-old who worked as a production assistant on Black Adam said, "You can't put half effort into something like that. You have to go all in," Paris explained.

"I think having Dad help us, it'd be a little intimidating, but he's also the best coach we could ask for if he wanted to do it!"

Speaking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year Party, Paris Brosnan said, "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," said Paris, who is delving into the model field as working as a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Dylan Brosnan, a model, and musician added that he and his brother are trying to "pave our way" in the entertainment industry.

"It's always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," Paris said, adding, "Dylan's an amazing musician, and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Speaking to PEOPLE, the brothers, who are also ambassadors for the Golden Globes in 2020 opened up about their family while appearing in the Sexiest Man Alive portfolio of famous sons.

Dylan shared that "we have the best parents you could ask for" in the 007 alum and mother Keeley Shaye Brosnan, with whom Pierce tied the knot in 2001.