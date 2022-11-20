Camilla and Kate Middleton receive special advice ahead of South African president visit

Queen Consort Camilla have been asked not wear Cullinan during the visit of South African President next week because it could be an "unfortunate" reminder of colonialism.

The Telegraph reported that Swelling I'ma Vavi, one of South Africa’s best-known trade unionists whose father worked in the gold mining industry during the height of apartheid, said that if the diamond was worn by either the Queen Consort or the Princess of Wales it would be a “most unfortunate” reminder of the colonial era’s past."

The report said that it is the largest rough-cut diamond ever found and it was mined in South Africa in 1905 before being presented to King Edward VII as a gesture of friendship and loyalty.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to visit the United Kingdom between November 22 to November 24.

According to the British media, the King and the Queen Consort will host the state visit at Buckingham Palace.