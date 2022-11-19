When Disney didn’t like Johnny Depp act in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: ‘Is he mentally stupefied?’

File Footage

Johnny Depp once made a shocking revelation about Disney when he revealed that the studio "hated" his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.



The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star told GQ Magazine in 2018 that the studio was not impressed initially with his act in the fantasy blockbuster.

“Disney hated me. [They were] thinking of every way they could to get rid of me, to fire me. ‘Oh, we’re going to have to subtitle him. We don’t understand Captain Jack Sparrow. What’s wrong with him?’” the actor told the outlet.

‘’What’s wrong with his arms?’ ‘Is he drunk?’ ‘Is he mentally (expletive) stupefied?’ ‘Is he gay?’” Depp added.

He went on to reveal how he handled the criticism of the studio, saying, “I told them, ‘Look, you don’t like what I’m doing, fire me. You hired me to do a job and play the character and this is what I want to do.’”

“This is the work. I mean, hadn’t they seen any of the work I’d done previously? You might want to take a look at that before you hire a (expletive) you know?” Depp continued.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Depp has been approached by Disney to reprise his role in the hit movies.

According to Poptonic, the entertainment media giant has even offered $300 million to Depp as they are looking forward to the actor’s forgiveness.