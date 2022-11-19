Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva gives a rare glimpse of their son Alexander

Richard Gere's third wife Alejandra Silva melted fans' hearts when she shared an adorable picture of her three-year-old son's Alexander on Instagram Thursday.

The 73-year-old leading man and the gorgeous Spanish publicist, 39, appeared to be jumping for joy in the background as their shadows can be seen on the asphalt next to their adorable son.

'Daddy, mommy, and Alexander,' Alejandra captioned the sweet image, christening her post with a single heart emoji.

Alexander looked sweet in a full head of fall-coloured hair and had adorable swirls and curls while his feet sported a pair of neon green boots.

The residence appeared to be the pair's new 35-acre estate in New York, which the couple purchased in February of this year for $10 million after selling Gere's nearby mansion for a mere $24 million.

The pair began dating in 2014 and married four years later in 2018.



In addition to Alexander, the couple also shares another young son who was born in April 2020.

And beyond his two new children with Alejandra, the Runaway Bride star shares a 22-year-old son named Homer with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, 61.