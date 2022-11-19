Actor Yeo Jin Goo opens up about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

Actor Yeo Jin Goo and BTS Jungkook's friendship has been on the radar of curiosity for many of their fans as they send each other coffee trucks on sets to show support.

According to Koreaboo, In a recent interview, Yeo Jin Goo revealed that he and Jungkook met at a mutual freinds' house.

The mutual friend was Yeo's soccer buddy and since they both are of similar age, therefore they hit it off pretty well.



Jungkook had earlier sent a coffee truck on set to Yeo when he was shooting for Donggam. The cups on the truck had personalised messages for Yeo which read, "Your face is impressive Jin Goo-yah. Do you agree? Yeah, I agree."

Yeo said, that there aren't many "97-liners in the entertainment industry." He did not have any same-age friends in the industry and Jungkook also did not have any actor friends of his age, hence they were able to make acquaintances and grow their friendship.

The Hotel del Luna lead actor weighed in on why his friendship with Jungkook is confidential. "Jungkook was already a superstar at the time [we became friends]. But he has grown even more successful now, so I get cautious to talk about our friendship."

He added, "But he is still a friend with whom I’m just so happy to hang around and who I always cheer for."