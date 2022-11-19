BTS V goes completely naked on social media?: Check out his mind boggling story

BTS V just posted something mind-boggling on Instagram which left fans scratching their heads.
On November 18, BTS V sent the internet into a meltdown after posting a shocking story in which he looks like he is completely bare.
According to Koreaboo, V posted some pretty pictures while hobnobbing in Paris but there is something in the Parisian air that got V to strip his clothes as he also posted a picture of his bare back while in Paris earlier.
Along with the aesthetic shoots of Paris and pictures of his handsome face, a dark picture showed an outline of V's figure which seemed he was naked.
Although, it's more likely that he is half-naked and simply shirtless, the outlet reports.
V, the, went along to balance the risqué shot with more aesthetically pleasing pictures.
Kendall flashed a smile for the camera and while sitting down in between shots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly started to cause major headaches with plans to ‘rewrite’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘burnt every bridge’ they walked close to
Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea to the world in 2017
Kriti Sanon talks about the backlash Adipurush teaser received
Her latest cosmetic surgery will take place abroad ahead of her highly publicised acting comeback