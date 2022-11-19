Ulrika Jonsson shares two cents on Ferne McCann’s voice note scandal

Ulrika Jonsson shared her take on the current Ferne McCann’s voice note scandal confessing that 'we all say things we regret' and calling for the show First Time Mum not to be axed.

While the TV presenter, 55, did not encourage her for using 'disgusting' comments she added that most people do say things 'privately not intended for public consumption in personal communications'.

Former TOWIE star Ferne, 32, apologised to her ex Arthur Collins' acid attack victim Sophie Hall this week after calling her 'ugly' in leaked voice notes - but only 'in the face of serious threats'.

While she criticised the language used, Ulrika told The Sun: 'But at least she's accepting some responsibility for the situation. We all say things we regret. If you haven't, then you're either lying or you're Mother Teresa.

'We say things privately — not intended for public consumption — in personal communications.

Ulrika went on to say that while her voice notes were 'nothing short of a disgrace' and that they don't paint her in a very good light she shouldn't be sacked from her ITV show First Time Mum.

She said that people only need to put one foot wrong and 'decades of hard work and career go down the drain' - which is unfair.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the star admitted she was the voice in the shocking audio files, but also claimed she recorded them because she feared 'serious harm and in the face of significant threats'.