Imran Khan using long march to make COAS appointment controversial: Bilawal

KARACHI: Calling him a player of the undemocratic game, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was out to dispute the constitutional appointment of the army chief.

“Khan wants to controversialise this critical appointment as well as the execution of constitution through his politics of protest,” Bilawal said talking to journalists in Islamabad.

"Khan's long march has no democratic agenda behind it."

Bilawal said he was warning Imran Khan and other forces to refrain from playing such games.

He said only the Prime Minister of Pakistan was authorised to appoint the army chief and “we are going to stand by whoever our premier names as the new chief of the army staff”.

Replying to a question, the foreign minister said he did not think PTI’s long march protest had anything to do with the postponement of Saudi crown Mohamad bin Salman.

“It may have a minor role in the shelving of the Saudi head of the state,” the PPP Chairman said.

Bilawal said they successfully carried out a constitutionally undertaken no-trust motion.

To avoid losing a no-trust movement, Khan offered General Bajwa a lifetime extension, which the army chief rejected, Bilawal said.

Extending his flak on the PTI leader, Bilawal said Khan plunged the country into an economic crisis and claimed that the former prime minister was also conspiring to fail Pakistan’s loan agreement with IMF.

“From the very outset [or our party] we are against the sit-in protests. So we used a democratic way to send PTI government home,” Bilawal said adding the PPP had defeated such conspiracies in the past and would do the same now.



