Shehnaaz Gill schools guard for pushing fans ‘I want to take pics’

Shehnaaz Gill scolds guards for pushing fans in Dubai

Shehnaaz Gill is very protective of her fans. She has received immense love from her audience and she makes sure to return some of it by being humble. Keeping the legacy alive, she scolded a security guard in Dubai for pushing fans away while she was taking a picture with a fan.

In the viral video, Shehnaaz can be seen surrounded by fans who’re mildly pushing her too as they try to take pictures with her. Guards try to push them away and Shehnaaz scolds them for doing so. Shehnaaz furiously asks guard what the problem is when she is keen to take pictures.





The incident moved the crowd so much that they clapped to appreciate Shehnaaz’s gesture. She said, “Kya problem kya hai, panic kyun ho rahe ho? Kya karne aaye hain woh yahan pe, (bas) photo lene.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. She also has a Sajid Khan’s film in the pipeline.