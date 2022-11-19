'The Crown' blasted for showing 'misleading' scenes about Princess Diana

Netflix’s The Crown is being slammed for including a misleading scene as Princess Diana (portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki) was shown asking about the breakdown of her marriage with Charles and its devastating impact on Prince William and Prince Harry.
Reacting to the scene, Daily Mail editor Richard Eden claimed that Diana never asked about the effects of the breakdown on her kids.
Weighing in on Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir, Richard said: “Prince William made it very clear that he didn’t want the original footage of the interview to be shown, and here we have Netflix recreating it.”
“What’s worse is that they haven’t recreated it accurately,” he went on to claim that the scenes are misleading.
“They’ve exaggerated and they’ve added whole sections, for example, there’s one where [Diana’s] asked about the effect of her marriage breakdown on her children and she talks about its effect on William. There was none of that in the original interview, so it’s particularly misleading and questionable as to why they’ve done that,” he said.
