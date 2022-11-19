King Charles has no plans to make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles III is reportedly not planning to promote to Prince Edward to Duke of Edinburgh as the new monarch plans for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ensured Prince Edward and Sophie that they would receive the title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh after Philip’s death.

However, a palace insider told The Daily Mail: “The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh.”

"Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princesses.

“Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princesses.

The insider added: “There was a policy change.”