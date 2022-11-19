Jaya Bachchan expresses her disappointment over educated women: Find out

Jaya Bachchan has recently shared her thoughts on women having “double standards” and being their “own enemies” on What The Hell Navya podcast.
During latest episode titled One Crown Many Shoes, Navya opened up about how women face a lot of challenges in their life. She also voiced concern about how sons are being raised differently than daughters.
To this, Jaya expressed her disappointment and said that educated women also have double standards.
“Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies,” stated the Kal Ho Na Ho actress.
During the podcast, Shweta Bachchan also cited a quote from Madeleine K Albright, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.
Shweta believed that charity should start at home as she hinted that her mother Jaya never helped her.
Jaya, however, clarified that she’s “nice to Navya”, and added, “I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter.”
Meanwhile, in the podcast, Jaya also addressed women wearing western clothing, saying she would love to see “a woman in woman-power” and not “man-power”.
