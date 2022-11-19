Andrew Garfield, ‘Bridgerton’ actor Phoebe Dynevor spark romance rumours

Andrew Garfield is reportedly dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after they hit it off at GQ Man Of The Year Awards in London.

The Social Network star and Dynevor “clicked straight away” at the prestigious award function and are since “acting” like “a proper couple."

An insider spilled to The Sun that “there was an immediate attraction” between Garfield and Dynevor at the star-studded bash.

“They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common,” the insider added. “But this is certainly no one-off encounter.”

“After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple,” the source said.

The outlet further shared that even though the pair were not spotted together, they were said to have been seen getting cosy with each other at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel's afterparty.

The duo alleged romance comes after Dynevor parted ways with Pete Davidson in 2021 and Garfield ended his relationship with girlfriend Alyssa Miller earlier this year.