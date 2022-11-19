Prince Andrew is 'very frustrated' amid losing grip on royal duties

Prince Andrew has realised his time as a significant royal family member has ended.
The Duke of York, who also serves as the Counsellor of State, recently got snubbed his exclusive position with the edition of siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
Royal expert Richard Palmer believes that this shift has made Andrew realise his true worth in the monarchy.
Host Pandora Forsyth said: “Obviously, for Andrew, this is his brother - that must cause quite a strain on their relationship personally.”
Mr Palmer replied: “I think Andrew, from what I understand, is very frustrated about his position.
“It has been made clear to him that there is no way back.
“I think he is starting to accept that, from what I understand," he noted.
