Saturday November 19, 2022
Princess Beatrice wears Kate Middleton's dress, meets Prince Harry's ex-best friend

By Web Desk
November 19, 2022
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice was pictured with Prince Harry's former best friend Tom Inskipp at an event.

Princess Beatrice attended a dinner for Street Child UK. The fundraiser supports children living in war zones.

Her Self Portrait Dress was first worn to HMTQ’s vigil and it is also the same dress worn by the Princess of Wales on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family during the last couple of years when the Duke of Sussex chose to step down from his royal duties to live a financially independent life in US and the Duke of York was caught in a sex scandal.