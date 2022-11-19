BTS RM shocks genius panelists with his clever wordplay at the trailer of his new show

BTS RM surprises the panelists with his clever wordplay in the trailer for The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

On November 18, KST, the trailer for the upcoming season of TvN‘s popular show was released, which showcased BTS RM MC-ing the show.

According to Koreaboo, the trailer featured highlights of different episodes where RM was seen interacting with novelist Kim Young Ha, physicist Kim Sang Wook, forensic scientist turned professor Lee Ho, and astronomer, Dr. Shim Chae Kyung.

During the discussion, RM joked that he was probably fated to be the MC of the show because his nickname is RM, R for 'Arsseursinjab' (the acronym of the show’s Korean title), and M for 'MC.'

He said, "Honestly, what’s funny is that after the teaser was out…you know my nickname is RM right? They said it was fate…It’s an abbreviation of R-sseursinjab MC…[they said] you knew this and that’s why you made it your nickname."

RM's smart wordplay drew a laugh from the panelists. fans noticed that despite a panel of geniuses, RM shined with his wittiness and laid back attitude.

One ARMY wrote, "Look at him wooing everyone, Joon is just special yo." Another one wrote, "he is so charming like he always gonna make a room laugh."

While a third ARMY chimed in, "everyone laughing and clapping like joon just said the funniest joke ever.. they’re just like me."

The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge will release its first episode on December 2 at 8:50 pm KST.



Check out the trailer and clip below:







