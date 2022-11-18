Brendan Fraser lauds The Whale co-star Sadie Sink over ‘breathtaking’ performance

Brendan Fraser was all praise for his co-star Sadie Sink’s performance in the new movie The Whale.
In a video for GQ, Brendan was seen talking about his movie where he lauded Sadie, who plays his daughter in the movie.
“The fluidity that Sadie plays, this beautiful, controlled rage, was breathtaking to me,” said the 53-year-old.
The Mummy star revealed, “I was constantly going up on my lines. And that's just because I have cobwebs upstairs and I was wearing a lot of gear, but also because I was just slack-jawed. I'm not joking.”
However, gushing over 20-year-old’s acting, the George of the Jungle actor remarked, “Watching her work, she won the game ball every day we worked, I'm telling you.”
Brendan also commended his cast member Hong Chau, adding, “she makes everyone better around her. She elevates the material for how personal that she makes it. There's some sort of alchemy going on in her process that makes you believe everything she does or says. ... It's astonishing."
The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, revolves around a father (played by Brendan) who tries to mend his relationship with his “estranged teen daughter (played by Sadie).
Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on December 9.
