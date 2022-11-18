Karan Johar called Bilal Lashari after watching 'TLoMJ', confirms Gohar Rasheed

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is written by Bilal Lashari and Nasir Adeeb

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar praised director Bilal Lashari after watching The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Recently at an interview, TLoMJ actor Gohar Rasheed revealed that Karan Johar especially called Bilal Lashari after watching the film to admire him for his fantastic work.

Rasheed said that Johar regarded The Legend of Maula Jatt as a milestone for Pakistan and a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Gohar Rasheed, who played Maakha in the blockbuster film, added that this appreciation was a huge thing for the whole team of Maula Jatt.

The film has so far earned more than 150 crore from all across the world and is now aiming to mark another milestone by earning 2 million internationally. For now, the film has become the highest grossing film from the Indian sub-continent in four months.



TLoMJ, presented by Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films is written by a versatile screenwriter Nasir Adeeb and Bilal Lashari, starring; Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik in the lead roles.