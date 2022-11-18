Prince Harry warned Spare memoir is a ‘saga’ of ‘biblical resonance’

Royal experts have issued a grave warning at Prince Harry about the 'biblical resonances' of his upcoming memoir Spare.



This allegation has been hammered in by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton.

Mr Morton started by showcasing parallels between the story from the Old Testament and Prince Harry’s incoming memoir in his interview.

He admitted to Vanity Fair, “The fact that he’s called it Spare means that he’s going to deal with his relationship with his brother.”

Mr Morton even made references from the tale in Genesis where two brothers Cain and Abel fight to the death and branded it all a ‘saga’.

Before signing off the expert also slipped in a warning, “It’s going to be a Cain and Abel saga” since it seems to “have a biblical resonance.”