Dodi Al Fayed gave 'strongest indication' to marry Princess Diana before death

Dodi Al Fayed was reportedly planning marriage with Princess Diana ahead of their death.



In 2008, Dodi's father, Mohamed Al Fayed revealed that the couple was about to get engaged during the final days of their lives. The duo died in a 1997 car accident in Paris.

Speaking through his secretary, Michael Cole, Mohamed admitted that his son had bought a ring for the Princess of Wales earlier that day, meaning of which “we shall probably never know”.

Dodi had given his father“the strongest indication that he was going to marry Diana”,

Mr Cole said: “Dodi said, ‘There will never be another woman for me, Michael, never ever.’

“He was a man in love and there was no doubt about it in my mind," the spokesperson established.