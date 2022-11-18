Meghan Markle asked to 'think' of Prince Harry during wedding scene in 'Suits'

Meghan Markle performance on Suits was largely controlled by the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who filmed final season of the show while dating Prince Harry, had to follow royal protocol to maintain her royal image.

Author Tom Bower writes in his book: "Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.

"Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles.

"The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress.

"Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed.

"Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.

"Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started.

"Tongue-in-cheek, the Suits scriptwriters took a licence with Zane’s final words before she says, ‘I do.’

"Thinking of Harry, Meghan delivered the lines to her on-stage husband Mike, ‘You are the strongest man I have ever met and you make me stronger . . . you’re the husband I’ve always wanted and I can’t wait to start our adventure together.’"