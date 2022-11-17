Anya Taylor-Joy thanks Jimmy Fallon for saving her from a 'disastrous' situation

Jimmy Fallon 'saved my life,' Anya Taylor-Joy express thank you

Anya Taylor-Joy expressed her gratitude to Jimmy Fallon for saving her from a disastrous situation at the 2018 Met Gala.

In the November 16 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Anya Taylor-Joy shared that the host "saved" her from a potentially detrimental moment at the 2018 Met Gala.

As per Enews, Anya said, "I don't know if you know this but you actually saved my life once. So thank you."

Highlighting that this "true story" was "pretty cuckoo bananas," the Queen's Gambit star shared that Jimmy stepped up to help during her first time attending the high-profile event.

The actress revealed, "I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn't really move. I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it."

She added, "And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling."



Luckily for Anya, Jimmy was there at that moment and caught her before she tripped over the stairs.

"Literally just out of nowhere the hand of god came out and pulled me out of it and it was you," the 26-year-old actress recalled. "And you were just so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy nice to meet you.'"

The 48-year-old comic host added, "I do remember that. You were going down."

Anya also revealed that her night became "much better" as she then knew somebody there as a friend.





See the interview clip below:







