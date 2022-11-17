Anya Taylor-Joy steps outside in style while promoting 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in a stunning suit as she stepped out of a hotel in New York City on Wednesday.

The Queen's Gambit star turned up the heat in a fitted jacket and matching mini skirt adding a pair of elegant white heels.

The 26-year-old actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film The Menu which also stars Ralph Fiennes.

For accessories, she left her hands free of a handbag and opted to wear only a few statement rings and looked absolutely stunning as ever.

To further enhance her look, the Argentinian-British-American actress wore a smokey mauve eyeshadow look paired with a bold scarlet lip.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Taylor-Joy has been busy promoting the horror-comedy film The Menu which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The film is set to be released in theaters on Friday.

The star plays an enigmatic young woman, named Margot, who accompanies a try-hard foodie Tyler — played by Hoult — to a high-end restaurant.

Recently, she sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her other upcoming features.

Since February 2020, the star has released seven movies, filmed two seasons of television, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live.

The bilingual actress will also star in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie and action-adventure film Furiosa.

The actress has a schedule so packed that she's even had to film some scenes for the final season of Peaky Blinders off-set remotely