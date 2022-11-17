Pete Davidson warned of romancing celebrity girls amid Emily Ratajkowski dating rumours

Pete Davidson received dating advice from Howard Stern who asked him to be careful about dating famous celebrity girls.

During his show SiriusXM, Stern advised the former Saturday Night Live star to remain cautious while dating the A-list ladies of Hollywood.

“[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he (expletive) so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee — he pollinates and then goes,” the television personality said.

“You don't want to become the guy who just (expletive) celebrity girls, so he's got to be careful, but he's on a terrific roll. I say right on,” he added.

Stern previously played matchmaker for Davidson after he parted ways with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian while gushing about his qualities that attract women.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” Stern said on his Howard Stern Show. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski.”