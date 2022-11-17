Netflix ignores Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pleas to delay docu-series

Netflix has seemingly ignored the pleas of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to delay their docus-series as the platform decides to release the $100million (£88million) series next month.

According to Page Six, an insider has shared that the “show will go on” in December. “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

The Duchess of Sussex has suggested that they entrusted their story to filmmakers “even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

“It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun,” she added.