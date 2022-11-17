Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex given ‘equal prominence’ not to replace Queen

Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton were reportedly given an “equal prominence” on Remembrance Sunday not to replace the late Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the two royals stood shoulder-to-shoulder as King Charles led the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch.

Meanwhile, a body language expert Judi James allegedly appeared “lost” during the event: “King Charles stood at the Cenotaph as though totally alone and lost in his thoughts.”

“His mouth was pulled down at the corners and his rapid blinking hinted he was close to tears as he remembered his mother as well as those fallen in action. There was even a micro-gesture of a small spasm of the lips to show suppressed emotions as they played the Last Post,” she added.

Moreover, another body language expert Darren Stanton chimed earlier: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”