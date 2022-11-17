Brad Pitt sends pulses racing with dapper looks after date night with Ines de Ramon

File Footage

Brad Pitt cut a dapper appearance as he stepped out to promote his movie Babylon with co-star Margot Robbie in New York City.



The Bullet Train star sent pulses racing with his charming appearance for the special screening of the epic period comedy-drama film.

Donning a stylish dark brown suit paired with a white shirt, the Hollywood hunk completed his look with a plaid scarf for the evening.

Pitt looked dapper as he sported aviator-style shades along with brown suede boots while his hair was combed back.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Pitt appeared in high spirits as he walked into the theater for the screening.

The actor’s outing comes after he recently sparked dating rumours with the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

Pitt was at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with his new love interest and looked smitten by the health coach while they chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre.