Meghan Markle told to ‘shift gears’: ‘Women aren’t just archetypes’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for reducing women “of all shapes, sizes, colours” into nothing but ‘archetypes’.
Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly made this shocking accusation against the Duchess of Sussex.
She began by accusing Meghan Markle of “losing her perspective” and “word policing” her entire podcast.
Mr Kelly even went as far as to urge the Duchess of Sussex to return ‘back to reality’ and claimed, “You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.”
“You can't say 'difficult', you can't say 'the b word', you can't say [that] a woman's 'aggressive', you can't say the tiger lady, you can't do an angry black woman.”
“Well, you know what, sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, it is not necessarily an 'archetype'.”
Before concluding she also added, “Look what's happening in our countries, over here people can't buy turkeys, they are too expensive, we have got record inflation and she wants to run around word-policing everybody, have some perspective.”
