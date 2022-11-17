Netflix drops second trailer of 'Slumberland': Cast list, plot and more

The second official trailer for the upcoming fantasy film Slumberland dropped just a day prior to its release on Netflix.
The high-budget film about world of dreams will be released on November 18, 2022.
The upcoming Francis Lawrence-directed film is based on the comic book titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.
Lawrence is an American film director and best known for his directorial work on I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, and Red Sparrow.
Slumberland is a story of a young girl who travels to the mystical dream world in search of her missing father and meets a creature made of half-man and half-beast.
