November 17, 2022
Netflix drops second trailer of 'Slumberland': Cast list, plot and more

Netflix shares the trailer 2 for the upcoming fantasy film 'Slumberland' a day before its official release

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022
Netflix drops second trailer of 'Slumberland': Cast list, plot and more

The second official trailer for the upcoming fantasy film Slumberland dropped just a day prior to its release on Netflix.

The high-budget film about world of dreams will be released on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming Francis Lawrence-directed film is based on the comic book titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.

Lawrence is an American film director and best known for his directorial work on I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, and Red Sparrow.

Cast:

  • Jason Momoa
  • Kyle Chandler
  • Chris O’Dowd
  • India de Beaufort
  • Humberly González
  • Tonya Cornelisse
  • Weruche Opia
  • Marlow Barkley
  • Ava Cheung

Slumberland is a story of a young girl who travels to the mystical dream world in search of her missing father and meets a creature made of half-man and half-beast.

Check out the trailer:

