Video of rapper Blueface shooting a man surfaces online

The Los Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The police said the rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges that involved a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022.
According to People.com, he will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.
A purported video of the rapper shooting a man has also gone viral on social media.
