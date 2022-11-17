Prince Harry reportedly heartbroken after King Charles III's snub: A real kick in the teeth

Prince Harry is reportedly not going through a great time in California after King Charles III's final snub as he has decided to not offer his youngest son any responsibilities inside the monarchy.



The Duke of Sussex is having a terrible time as he does feel completely abandoned by his own father. He seems heartbroken after getting snubbed on the same level as Prince Andrew was dealt.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, in a piece of writing for the news.com.au, explained which of King Charles III's decisions made Prince Harry feel like that.

According to her, the new king is taking a responsibility that used to be his as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan and he holds a special place in his heart for all the troops. This role was bestowed upon him by the Queen just a year before his wedding.

Harry has a lot of things to do in order to get back into King Charles III's good graces. First of all, he would have to move back to the United Kingdom and remain close with the family. He needs to stop trying to air Royal Family secrets for the rest of the world to see. The Duke's upcoming memoir cannot be published if he wants to recover his relationship with his father Charles and brother William.