Thursday November 17, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming film 'Qala': Release date, cast

Qala streams on Netflix, on December 1

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022
Netflix releases official trailer of 'Qala'

Qala follows the story of a singer in the film industry. which is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. This movie is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan.

The young playback singer's traumatic history is about how it catches up with her at the height of her hard-earned career and causes her to fall apart.

The film will release on the streaming platform Netflix on December 1 this year.

Cast:

  • Triptii Dimri
  • Swastika Mukherjee
  • Guru Haryani
  • Babil Khan
  • Ashish Singh
  • Avinash Raj Sharma
  • Neer Raao

The trailer shows that Qala constantly calls her mother and it seems to be a one-way conversation.

Trailer: