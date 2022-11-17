Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming film 'Qala': Release date, cast

Netflix releases official trailer of 'Qala'

Qala follows the story of a singer in the film industry. which is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. This movie is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan.



The young playback singer's traumatic history is about how it catches up with her at the height of her hard-earned career and causes her to fall apart.

The film will release on the streaming platform Netflix on December 1 this year.

Cast:

Triptii Dimri

Swastika Mukherjee

Guru Haryani

Babil Khan

Ashish Singh

Avinash Raj Sharma

Neer Raao

The trailer shows that Qala constantly calls her mother and it seems to be a one-way conversation.

Trailer:







