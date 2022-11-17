Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming film 'Qala': Release date, cast

Qala follows the story of a singer in the film industry. which is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. This movie is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan.
The young playback singer's traumatic history is about how it catches up with her at the height of her hard-earned career and causes her to fall apart.
The film will release on the streaming platform Netflix on December 1 this year.
The trailer shows that Qala constantly calls her mother and it seems to be a one-way conversation.
Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been creating a massive buzz
Jennifer Aniston receives support from 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow after the tragic death of John...
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011
Kartik Aaryan will not be ‘replacing’ Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, Shetty claims
The couple tied the knot in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging in their first snaps together since news of their romance broke