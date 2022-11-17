Prince Andrew loses his cool over staff's THIS mistake

Prince Andrew liked his teddies to be put back properly and would get upset at his staff if this was not done, according to former royal protection officer Paul Page.



Page, who served as a royal protection officer between the years of 1998 and 2004 at Buckingham Palace, claimed the Duke of York would 'scream and shout' if his 72 teddies were not put back properly.

The 62-year-old, who is no longer a working member of the Firm, had a collection of several dozen stuffed toys which had to be meticulously placed on his bed by the staff to avoid "abuse".

Sharing his experience of visiting Andrew’s bedroom, The former aide told UNILAD that he saw 72 stuffed teddy bears on the Duke of York’s bed. He recalled a “laminated card” with the image of the bed, complete with the line-up of teddies, which was then shown to him by a colleague during an alarm check for the royal apartments. The card would remain in a cabinet near the bed, according to Mr Page’s colleague, so that the maids could "put them back exactly like it’s in that picture”.



Page also reflected on his first impression of Prince Andrew as “very obnoxious” and an “angry individual”.