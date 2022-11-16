Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult comforted her during ‘panic attack’

Anya Taylor-Joy has recently talked about her “favourite memory” with her co-star Nicholas Hoult while filming their upcoming horror-comedy movie The Menu.



Speaking with E! News, Anya recalled her “anxiety attack while shooting for the movie and how Nicholas comforted her at the time.

Anya told Nicholas during their joint interview, “You were having a conversation with someone and you must have seen me out of the corner of your eye because without breaking conversation or looking over, you just opened your arms for a hug.”

To this, the Warm Bodies star responded, “"I came in and I just gave you a really big hug. And you're like, 'You're good?’”

The Witch actress noted that Nicholas is a “good friend” as he made her “feel better” and she’s “able to move on” with her day.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicholas added that he had “lots” of Anya’s “favourite memory”.

Meanwhile, the new movie is slated to release in theatres on November 18.