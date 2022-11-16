Diana former aide reveals palace staff implied princess wasn't 'entirely up the job'

Princess Diana’s former aide recently alleged that palace staff had a frustrating reaction to the then-Princess of Wales’ death.
During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Jephson said that there was a “frustrating” response if “you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana”.
The former aide says that the response was: “It was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally” he added that “the implication being (was that Diana) was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at.”
Referring to the now-Queen Consort Camilla, he said: “And the unspoken addition is that everything is alright now because we have her replacement, who is wonderfully down-to-earth and grounded and not at all flakey or paranoid.”
He added: “When I hear people follow this line, when I see it not being challenged, I think, well, wait a minute. I knew Princess Diana probably better than almost anybody — certainly professionally — and she was one of the sanest people I ever met.”
“Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations,” he continued. “As an eye witness, she could be a bit of a handful sometimes, but she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny.”
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales
Jennifer Aniston will elaborate in a lot more detail about her IVF journey in her book, claims source