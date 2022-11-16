Queen took Charles’ inheritance to pay off Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement?

Prince Andrew’s accuser has reportedly been paid off using a large chunk of King Charles’ inheritance.
This insight has come in reference to Prince Andrew’s out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who required sums Prince Andrew ‘simply didn’t have’.
According to reports by the National Enquirer's inside source, “Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance – and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore.”
This is in reference to King Charles’ bid to have Camilla named Queen in order to ‘rule by his side’.
A palace courtier made this revelation and before concluding they revealed, “If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew's settlement deal, plunging the royals into yet another scandal.”
Previously, Dave Chappelle won an Emmy for hosting 'SNL'
In both cases, Adele and Eilish said their awards should´ve gone to Beyonce.
People's Sexiest Man Alive awards started in 1985, with inaugural winner Mel Gibson
Jim Carrey is yet to respond to the news
Emancipation movie-maker discusses Oscar’s infamous slap-gate before movie’s release
Michelle Obama opens up on how she’d spend time during lockdown